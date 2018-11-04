Share:

The Punjab Healthcare Commission has completed training of 27general practitioners (GPs), 106 homoeopathic doctors and 137hakeems. These healthcare service providers are practising in Okara, Sahiwal and Pakpattan districts. They were imparted training on their respective minimum service delivery standards (MSDS) in separate sessions, organised for different batches. Additional Director (Trainings) PHC Dr Majid Latif, Dr Imtiaz Ali, Dr Faizan Akhter, Homoeopathic Doctor Jameel Ahmed Ghauri and Hakeem Farooq Hassan were the trainers. They trained the medics on Standards, which included standardised treatment and care, rights and record keeping of patients, provision of medicines, cleanliness of the clinics and matabs, the safety of patients, and other aspects. The Spokesperson of the PHC has said that the Commission has held 511 training workshops of 20,663 health professionals of more than 16,450 public and private sector healthcare establishments as part of a comprehensive training programme of the regulatory body.