QUETTA - At least seven people lost their lives and over 20 were injured when a bus collided with truck in Zawa area of Khuzdar Friday night. According to rescue sources, the bus was carrying a wedding party and it was heading to Karachi from Quetta. Khuzdar district commissioner said that more than a dozen injured people were transferred to Teaching Hospital Khuzdar Medical College. Most of the casualties were people belonging to the Hindu community, authorities confirmed.