ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) former secretary and a tennis legend Munir A Pirzada has passed away in Karachi. Expressing his deep shock and sorrow over Pirzada’s death, PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan, council members, the management committee and the tennis fraternity at large offer their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family on the sad demise of Pirzada. Pirzada was a tennis legend for Pakistan and was the former national champion from 1956 to 1960. He also played Wimbledon in 1956, besides other prestigious international events, such as the Davis Cup, with impressive results. He played about 47 international matches and won 28 of them. It is also a matter of great pride that Pirzada, under the stewardship of the then PTF President, Senator Waseem Sajjad, was instrumental in allotment of the plot for the PTF, on which proudly sits the complex today.