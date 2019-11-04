Share:

Contrary to media reports, the Pakistan Muslim-League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz has not been given bail on "humanitarian" grounds.

The Lahore High Court (LHC), which announced its decision to accept Nawaz's bail plea earlier on Monday, gave Maryam Nawaz bail largely based on merits, as evidence presented by the prosecution team has not been substantial enough to determine Nawaz's guilt of any of the charges that have been put forth against her.

Nawaz has been granted bail on the basis that accused persons cannot be kept in judicial remand merely on the basis of the "allegation" of a crime. Nawaz has already spent almost three months in judicial custody.

Some analysts have suggested that the timing of Maryam Nawaz's bail, in lieu of the Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam's Azadi March in Islamabad, stems from a government attempt to discourage the PML-N from participating in the Azadi March. The party, and its de-facto leader Shehbaz Sharif, has of yet abstained from participating in the sit-in in the capital.

The only conditions of the bail granted by the LHC are the handover of Nawaz's passport to the court, to satisfy "judicial conscience" -- as the prosecution had expressed its concerns that granting Nawaz bail would lead to her escaping the country -- and surety bonds worth Rs 7 crore.

The court has not forbidden Nawaz from participating in political rallies, making speeches, speaking to the media, or any kind of political activity.