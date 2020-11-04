Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former President Asif Ali Zardari have condoled the passing away of PPP die hard worker and activist Mirza Abdur Rahman of Gujjar Khan.

In their condolence messages to the family of Mirza Abdur Rahman the PPP leaders paying tributes to the late Mirza Abdur Rahman termed his passing away a great loss to the Party and the democratic struggle in the country. Late Mirza Abdur Rahman served the democratic and party causes with great devotion and commitment from every platform available to him.

He was also a covering candidate for election to the National Assembly seat in Gujar Khan. Workers like Mirza Abdur Rahman are an example for others, the PPP Chairman said.