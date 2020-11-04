Share:

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan yesterday inaugurated a mobile library set up in two vehicles at the University of Peshawar campus.

A spokesman for the Tourism, Sports and Culture Department said that the project has cost Rs12 million under the KP Directorate of Youth Affairs. Both the vehicles would be available for students at the University of Peshawar campus.

He said the mobile library would provide books to the students on 30% discount, compared to the market prices.

The project would also be extended to other universities and colleges of the province in due course.