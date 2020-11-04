Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Secretary General of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) and former deputy chairman Senate Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri has criticised alleged silence of Election Commission over PTI government’s ‘interference’ in Gilgit-Baltistan before elections.

Maulana Haideri also demanded the GB election commission to take notice of the ‘pre-poll rigging’ by the PTI-government. Addressing a media talk in Parliament lodges on Tuesday here in Islamabad, Abdul Ghafoor said that Imran Khan government was making open intervention in GB and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was a silent spectator. He maintained that they will lodge FIR against PM Imran Khan, Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, and interior minister if any incident took place in the upcoming anti-government rally in Peshawar.

He stated that ECP should not be silent over the open intervention of the PTI-led government because it will have some bad consequences over the entire process of elections.

He further said that according to constitution, no government official was allowed to take part in election campaign in a constituency but still the Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur was running the election campaign in GB.

Maulana Abdul Ghafoor also demanded formation of a body to probe into assassination of Maulana Adil Khan in Karachi, attack on Mufti Abdullah and the Peshawar Maddarassa blast.

Haideri also termed the statement of party leader Hafiz Hussain Ahmad about Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) his personal opinion and said the party policy was what was being described by the Party Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.