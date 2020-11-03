Share:

Multan-METRO, Pakistan’s largest organised wholesaler and food specialist launched METRO Wholesale Centre at Multan, its 10th in the country. It was inaugurated by Pakistan Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi. The simple but impressive inauguration ceremony was also graced by Ambassador of Federal Republic of Germany to Pakistan H.E. Bernhard Schlagheck.

On the occasion, METRO Pakistan Managing Director Marek Minkiewicz said“The Southern Punjab’s capital Multan with a population of about a million people is a very attractive and important market for METRO. Multan is characterized by a variety of hotels, restaurants and caterers as well as many small and mid-sized retailers. Altogether these branches form the key target group of METRO. We are therefore firmly convinced that Multan offers a great potential for our sophisticated self-service wholesale concept.” He further added, “With the new Multan Store we not only aim at strengthening the documented economy as an exchequer collector but also offer local businesses a reliable supply source of up to 90% locally produced products and also implement a modern agriculture supply chain. The new store offers METRO’s promise of – everything under one roof, competitive pricing and uncompromising quality.”

Expressing his views, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Foreign Minister of Pakistan said, “I am delighted to be here to inaugurate this unique project that has come about, in the shortest possible time. Indeed METRO store will serve as a landmark for Multan, and will set a new mark for service and quality for the people of Multan. To me it is a vote of confidence on the economic revival of Pakistan.”

The German Ambassador, H.E. Bernhard Schlagheck also took the stage and said “METRO is a prime example of Germany’s direct investment in Pakistan, of over 100 million Euros, as it remains to date one of the leading investors in modern wholesale cash & carry business from Germany in Pakistan.It is continuously expanding with addition of state of the art format store in Multan, new convenience stores and online business by the name of “Freshly” and “metro-online.pk” respectively.”

The store will be open seven days a week and will be offering its superior quality wide range of products in both food and non-food category.