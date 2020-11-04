Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Headquarters Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) on Tuesday.

According to a press release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate, COAS was given a detailed briefing on development projects undertaken by FWO.

COAS expressed satisfaction over the progress and directed to ensure timely completion of projects of national importance. He appreciated the public-private partnership initiatives and said that private sector must be supported in greater national interest. He also appreciated organisation’s capacity building efforts for mega projects.

Earlier, on arrival, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Moazzam Ejaz, Engineer-in-Chief and Major General Kamal Azfar, Director General Frontier Works Organisation.