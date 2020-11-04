Share:

GHOTKI - A man killed his wife and another person for their alleged illicit relations on Tuesday and fled the scene.

According to details, accused hailing from village Khanchey of sub-division Dharaki district Ghotki was suspicious about character of his wife.

The culprit along with his two accomplices killed his wife and her alleged paramour and fled after committing double murder.

The bodies were shifted to Taluqa Hospital for postmortem and the police after registering a case against the culprits started raids for their arrest.