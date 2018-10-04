Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Wednesday visited Pakistan Air Force Complex Islamabad on request extended by Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan.

The Chief Justice delivered a lecture on “Role of Judiciary in governance in Pakistan” to officers of PAF. He also gave them an overview of Judicial System of Pakistan.

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan acknowledged the landmark initiative by Supreme Court of Pakistan for construction of dams in Pakistan.

He also handed over a cheque of over 100 million on behalf of all ranks of Pakistan Air Force as donation to Supreme Court-Prime Minister Diamer-Bhasha and Mohamamd Dams Fund.