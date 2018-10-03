Share:

LOS ANGELES-Johnny Depp was ‘’hurt’’ when he was accused of beating Amber Heard.

The 55-year-old actor was accused of lashing out at the 32-year-old actress when she filed for divorce in May 2016 after 15 months of marriage but he insists the allegations against him ‘’couldn’t even sound’’ like him. He said: ‘’The thing that hurt me is being presented as something that you’re really as far away from as you could possibly get. ‘’To harm someone you love? No, it didn’t, it couldn’t even sound like me.’’ And the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star insisted he would never be so ‘’stupid’’ as to have attacked Amber.

He added in a new interview with Britain’s GQ magazine: ‘’Twenty-five feet away from her, how am I going to hit her? Which, by the way, is the last thing I would’ve done. I might look stupid, but I ain’t big stupid.’’ Johnny thinks people look at him ‘’differently’’ because of the allegations and now regard him as a ‘’beast’’. He said: ‘’I could feel people look at me differently. I know I was never going to be Cinderella ... but it felt like within a very, very short period of time that suddenly this version — for lack of a better word — of Cinderella had been immediately turned into the beast. He’s Quasimodo.’’

The ‘Black Bass’ actor has been upset by the effect the accusations have had on his children, Lily-Rose, 19, and Jack, now 16.

, who he has with former partner Vanessa Paradis.

He said: ‘’I do this for my kids, man. How could someone, anyone, come out with something like that against someone, when there’s no truth to it whatsoever?

‘’I’m sure it wasn’t easy for my 14-year-old boy to go to school, you know what I mean? With people going, ‘Hey, look at this magazine, man. What, your dad beats up chicks or something?’ Why did he have to go through that? Why did my daughter have to go through that?’’

But Johnny is confident the ‘’truth’’ will come out eventually.

He said: ‘’Ultimately, the truth will come out in all of this and I will be standing on the right side of the roaring rapids. I hope other people will be too. I know the truth and if I had to walk away from all of it today, the job, the career, all of it, and go toodle-oo, then fine.’’