Share:

MULTAN - Former MPA from PP-217 Salman Naem has accused Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi of taking revenge from him of his defeat in last election.

"Shah Mahmood is dejected on his failure in becoming Chief Minister. He is avenging his defeat," he added while talking to the media here on Wednesday. He claimed that Shah Mahmood not only filed application against him but also expressed his desire to become MPA from PP-217 unopposed. He said that it was not any personal attack on Shah Mahmood rather it was a fact that Shah Mahmood and his team were fully involved in his disqualification. He pointed out that the decision given by the Election Commission also had Shah Mahmood's name.

He claimed that NADRA's report sent to Election Commission clarified that he had not committed any illegal act for NICs or date of birth. He said that he was born in Vehari and he had got corrected his date of birth many years before the election. He said that vindictive actions against him were inappropriate and he would challenge the decision in the court.