Share:

DERA GHAZI KHAN - Owing to affective reporting of The Nation, the District Health Authority (DHA) DG Khan has launched inquiry under PEEDA Act-2006 against Ghulam Shabir, an alleged active member of corrupt mafia of Civil Secretariat Lahore.

Ghulam Shabir is an employee of Health Department and posted as sanitary petrol (BS-2) at Rural Health Centre (RHC) Shah Sadar Din. However, the resident of Mohalla Siddiqia Shah Sadar Din acts like the health secretary Punjab and the officers across Dera Ghazi Khan have to give VIP protocol to him due to his links with the influential officialdom especially in the Health Secretariat Punjab.

He never performed his duty at the RHC. Though he belongs to DG Khan but he stays at Lahore. Presently, he is serving as personal servant in the house of a Punjab secretary. He is enjoying an official luxury room in a government building at Lahore.

That is why local health administration has never taken action against him. He is an agent of Health Secretariat Punjab's corrupt officers who issue all kinds of fake orders with official embossing seal after striking a deal. He has blackmailed the Lahore-based medical stores owners and extorted money from them as well as female nursing staff.

Recently, he has issued a fake study leave of a head nurse of Teaching Hospital DG Khan Farhat Shaheen, who has fallen victim to his highhandedness and now facing an inquiry by Specialised Healthcare & Medical Education Department Lahore. She is facing the allegations of using a fake/bogus order No SO (NC-I) 303/2015 dated 12 October 2017, for her one-year ex-Pakistan leave for studying MSc (Nursing) in China.

Farhat Shaheen stated during her hearing before Inquiry Officer/Director Law Sarfraz Ahmad on her study leave order from Health Secretariat that she had given Rs50,000 to Ghulam Shabir and he provided her with the fake and bogus order, like an original one with the official embossing seal affixed on it.

It has been disclosed during reporting of The Nation that Ghulam Shabir used tracing paper for making fake signatures of officers concerned on the bogus orders of all kinds and used official embossing seal with the coordination of corrupt officials of Civil Secretariat Lahore. He has issued many fake orders of officers of Health Department too.

When District Health Authority CEO Dr Shahid Magsi and DHO (HR&MIS) DG Khan Dr Riaz Malik took action on the news published in The Nation on 06-09-2018;12-09-2018 and 24-09-2018, he claimed that he was availing 730 days earned leave from 26-12-2016 to 25-12-2018 vide order 3092-94 dated 22 December 2016 issued by District Officer Health (DOH) DG Khan. But on the other side of picture, he is illegally receiving full pay and allowances in leave period. He illegally received the last salary of August 2018 - Rs 28,519 - as full pay and allowances.

Now it has been proved that the leave order No 3092-94 dated 22 December 2016 submitted by Ghulam Shabir is another fake and bogus order. As per official record, dispatch number 3092-94 dated December 22, 2016 is not entered in the dispatch register and is fake and bogus. As per official record, 45 days maternity lever order No 3089-93 dated 22-12-2016 relates to Lady Health Worker Kaneez Bibi of Basic Health Unit (BHU) Basti Samina. Moreover, his leave order is fake and bogus because total sanctioned days and dates mentioned in the leave order are not as per law and are incorrect by calculation.

DHO (HR & MIS) DG Khan Dr Raizm Malik has now issued show cause and personal hearing notice under PEEDA Act-2006 vide order 11878/DHO and HR & MIS dated 25-09-2018 to Ghulam Shabir on six grounds. He has been directed to appear before DHO (HR & MIS) DG Khan on 04-10-2018 in person. The six grounds are: (1)- Medical Officer/Incharge RHC Shah Sadar Din has submitted his absent report; (2)-use of fake/bogus 730-day leave order; (3)-use of another 365-day leave order of same pattern and same dates; (4)-drawing full pay up till now during leave periods; (5)-professional misconduct; and (6) inefficiency. Talking to The Nation, DHO Raiz said If he does not reply to the show cause notice and not join personal hearing, it shall be presumed that he had nothing to say in his favour and does not wish to be heard. Then, he added, strict disciplinary action will be taken against him under the rules which may be preceded to the termination of his service. Then an ex-parte decision will be taken against him under PEEDA Act-2006, he concluded.