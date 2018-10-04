Share:

SHIKARPUR - The 15th death anniversary of journalist Ameer Bakhsh Brohi was observed here at Shikarpur on Wednesday.

The journalists of Shikarpur paid tribute to Shaheed Brohi and demanded the government of Sindh to provide financial assistants to bereaved family of Shaheed Brohi.

They also demanded the higher authorities to ensure the legal protection to the journalists as to enable them to discharge their professional services without feeling the sense of insecurity in their areas as well as to allocate the quota system in jobs to be provided for the members of the family of the journalist community and the group insurance facilities to be provided to the journalists.

Senior journalist Brohi was assassinated by a few unidentified armed assailants when he was on his way to his office after attending the meeting arranged with police officials at New Faujdari Road on October 3, 2003.

Earlier, the journalists of Shikarpur went to the graveyard and offered fatiha on the grave of Brohi. The number of journalists including Rahmatullah Soomro, Sultan Rind, Agha Israr, Zahid Noon, Sarang Babar and other were present.