Share:

SHARAQPUR SHARIF - An elderly man and a woman died in a road accident near Mandian Wala on Tuesday. According police sources, 65-year-old Bashir Ahmed was travelling on Suzuki Bolan with his family. Near Mandian Wala Stop, on Lahore-Jaranwala Road, a dog came in front of the van. Bshair Ahmed lost control over the steering and the vehicle overturned. Bashir Ahmed died in the accident while the family members sustained injuries. They were rushed to Sharaqpur THQ Hospital where a woman, Mobeena Akram, died due to severe injuries.