ISLAMABAD - The National Highway Authority has retrieved more than 16 kanals land worth Rs.221 million as part of its 75 days anti-encroachment campaign across the country.

The NHA is removing encroachments from its Right-of-Way (ROW) at rapid speed. About 224 encroachments have been removed to date. More than 16 kanals land worth Rs221 million has been got vacated from occupants.

As per details, 36 encroachments are removed from Multan having land of 65 marlas amounting to Rs14.5 million. In Bahawalpur, 15 encroachments are demolished from 20 marlas land worth Rs6 million.

Likewise, 35 encroachments have been cleared in Wazirabad at 40 marlas land having worth Rs20 million. From Lahore 61 encroachments are removed from 30 marlas worth Rs120 million. Similarly, 113 encroachments have been removed in Rawalpindi spreading over 169 marlas.

Chairman NHA Jawad Rafique Malik is supervising this activity personally on daily basis to achieve the target. The NHA has chalked out a comprehensive programme to make this 75 days action plan result-oriented.

About 2,897 encroachment points have been identified as target from various provinces to clear the Right of Way. As per details, encroachments removal activity is being accelerated at 310 locations in D.I.Khan, 40 in Hyderabad, 70 in Multan, 150 in Bahawalpur, 983 in Rahim Yar Khan, 100 in Batkhela, 24 in Wazirabad, 45 in Lahore, 950 in Rawalpindi and 200 locations in Swat.