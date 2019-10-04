Share:

LAHORE - Internal accountability in all formations of the Punjab Police has been expedited in line with directions of Inspector General Arif Nawaz Khan and action has been taken against careless, rude and corrupt officials.

PHP Additional IG Manzoor Sarwar Chaudhary issued directions to officials concerned to complete inquiries into allegations against various officials and ensure strict departmental action against those facing charges. As a result, 47 officials have been dismissed from service on different charges.

According to details, a departmental inquiry was held against PHP officials involved in corruption. In the light of the inquiry report, these officials were called in orderly room for a hearing and then SSP Headquarters Mehmood Ul Hassan issued orders of their dismissal. Officials dismissed on account of carelessness, misconduct and corruption include one inspector, seven ASIs, two head constables and 37 constables. Six other officials were punished according to severity of their misconduct. On this occasion, PHP Additional IG Manzoor Sarwar Chaudhary said there is no place in police department for black sheep involved in corruption.

He said the department appreciates and encourages the dutiful and good officials. He said that officials who bring disgrace and bad name to hardworking and honest policemen and their department must not be spared. He said that highways will be made safe and crime-free.

Separately, Punjab Additional IG (Traffic) Farooq Mazhar has asked the transport secretary to ensure installation of speed governors in commercial and public service vehicles, trucks, tankers, buses and vans.

It was said in the notification that under the Motor Vehicles Rules 1969, Clause 164A, it is mandatory to install speed governors in heavy and light public service vehicles. It is responsibility of the transport department to issue technical details in order to standardise speed governors. Thereafter, installation of speed governors in transport vehicles should be implemented phase wise and declared compulsory for all transport vehicles, especially public service vehicles.

It was further said in the notification that installation and condition of speed governors should be satisfactory before registration of new vehicle and renewal of route permit. The notification sent to the transport secretary said it was a matter of utmost urgency that clause 164A under the Motor Vehicles Rules 1969 should be implemented in letter and spirit so that precious lives may be saved. In view of the above, it is once again recommended that installation of speed governors should be strictly obeyed by to curb the number of fatal accidents and save precious lives lost to speeding.