Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari says his party will withdraw its support for JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman if it discovers that the JUI-F is operating on the orders of undemocratic forces.

"I hope that the Maulana's long march will be successful," said Bhutto, who was speaking to the media at his father's court hearing on the fake bank accounts case.

"It was the PPP and PML-N's desire to do a joint political gathering or a procession but Maulana has announced a long march. We have called a party meeting to decide how far we can go in supporting him."

Bhutto said that his party would support the JUI-F at every level, except for his plan to stage a sit-in. This was in response to a question about the PPP's political strategy.

Saying that his party workers wanted to be involved in a movement that would usurp the government, Bhutto-Zardari said he was in favour of political protests but refuses to take measures that can put the country's future at stake.

Bhutto warned that the federal government would attempt to attack the Sindh government in response to the PPP's protests, but was confident that "they would not be successful".

Bhutto described the case against his father as a "circus", accusing their detractors of only making up stories regarding "billions of rupees when there is no reference, no evidence and not even a [real] case".

The PPP chair said that his party would not compromise on its principles, including his party's stance on the 18th Amendement.

After a recent joint press conference by leaders of the Pakistan Muslim-League Nawaz (PML-N) and the PPP, it was expected that Bhutto may change his stance towards Fazl-ur-Rehman's Azadi March. However, after the JUI-F unilaterally decided that a protest call 27 October was appropriate, both parties have been struggling to decide their course of action.