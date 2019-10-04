Share:

An accountability court (AC) in Islamabad has Friday extended former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur’s judicial remand till October 22 as both leaders could not be indicted in today’s hearing.

AC Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted the hearing of money laundering through fake bank accounts and Park Lane Estate Company references. Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders Asif Zardari and Faryal Talpur were produced before the court.

Judge Muhammad Bashir remarked that a course of action should be determined to avoid delay in proceedings.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar argued that a procedure was determined earlier as well, to with the judge replied that the number of suspects has now surged to 30 from 2.