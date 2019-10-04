Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit/Baltistan Sobia Kamal Khan Thursday called for immediate lifting of curfew from the locked-down Indian occupied valley of Kashmir that has been turned into the largest prison on the planet for last 60 days by India.

She was talking to the media at the DHQ Hospital after inquiring about the conditions of the hospitalized victims of the recent devastating earthquake in Mirpur Azad Jammu Kashmir that badly damaged the city and some adjoining areas on September 24.

She was accompanied by Federal Parliamentary Secretary Dr. Nousheen Hameed, during visit to the earthquake-hit zone of the district to assess the gravity of the situation besides the ongoing relief and rehabilitation operations in the affected areas.

Expressing full solidarity and sympathies with the suffering people of the bleeding valley of Indian occupied Kashmir, Sobia continued that our slaved Kashmiri brethren and sisters were not alone in these hours of trial. “Their sacrifices would bear fruit and they will soon embrace with the blessing of freedom,” she added.

Strongly condemning the reign of state terrorism and violence unleashed by the Indian occupational forces against the freedom-loving population of the disputed held Jammu Kashmir state, the Parliamentary Secretary for KA and GB said that India had turned Kashmir into the largest prison of the world through heavy deployment of over 0.9 million of her occupational forces.

Pakistan, she said, will continue its moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiris just and principled struggle for freedom of the motherland from Indian yoke.

Sobia Kamal said that the reiteration of the categorical stance of the Pakistani nation Kashmiris struggle for right to self determination by the Prime Minister Imran Khan in his historical and realistic address to the UN General Assembly was the manifestation of Pakistan’s unequivocal policy and stance on the Kashmir issue supporting Kashmiris internationally-acknowledged right to self determination.

She said “our good wishes and sympathies also stand with the people of Jammu and Kashmir living at both sides of the line of control – Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir and Azad Jammu & Kashmir for the early success of their struggle for liberation of the homeland from the Indian subjugation”.

Expressing sympathies with the people of the deadly September 24 earthquake that badly shaken Mirpur and adjoining areas leaving 40 people dead and over 800 injured, Sobia Kamal said that the government of Pakistan will leave no stone unturned for the early completion of reconstruction and rehabilitation process in the calamity hit areas of Mirpur and Bhimbher districts of AJK.

She lauded the services of NDMA, AJK State Disaster Management Authority and Mirpur Division Administration for their ongoing swift services for bringing the life back to normal through the ongoing relief and rehabilitation operations.

She said that the government have started works to assess the loss for onward executing and finalizing the reconstruction and rehabilitation process including the restoration of the infra-structure in the calamity-stricken areas on priority grounds.

Both the parliamentary secretaries went round various wards of the hospital and inquired about the recovery of those wounded in the earthquake. Medical Superintendent DHQ Hospital Dr. Farooq Noor apprised the Parliamentary Secretaries of the besides possible medical treatment for their early recovery and rehabilitation. They prayed for the early recovery of all the patients in the hospital.

Earlier, both of the Parliamentary Secretaries attended a briefing at the Divisional Commissioner’s office where the Commissioner Mirpur Division and Relief Commissioner Muhammad Tayyeb, Deputy Commissioner Bhimbher Sardar Khalid Mahmood Khan, DC Mirpur Tahir Mumtaz and other senior officials apprised them of the loss of men and material and the ongoing phased plan of relief and rehabilitation process in the quake-hit areas.

The Div. Commissioner Muhammad Tayyeb apprised the Parliamentary Secretaries of the due financial needs for reconstruction and rehabilitation of the life in the quake-hit Mirpur sub division including the much affected areas in outskirts of the city at Jatlan besides some parts of adjoining Bhimbher district – where preliminary rehabilitation works have so far been kicked off by the concerned state functionaries including civil administration and NGOs with the assistance of Pak Army – right from the September 24 day of the devastating catastrophe. Ends :