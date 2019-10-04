Share:

BUREWALA - The Punjab government has suspended two employees for allegedly insulting a woman at the Land Record Centre and ordered an inquiry under the PEDA Act against them. Suspended officers include Land Records Officer Mazhar Iqbal and in-charge Ghulam Murtaza Dogar. On September 28, a burqa-clad woman visited the Land Record Centre with a complaint at 1:24pm. She went to the LRO in-charge, Mazhar Iqbal, with her request. The officer threw her file on the other side of his table whose video went viral on social media. Vehari Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia had immediately surrendered the services of Mazhar Iqbal on the complainant and wrote a letter to the Director General Land Records Authority for departmental action against both employees. Director Land Authority Punjab has suspended both the officials and ordered an inquiry under the PEEDA Act. Dealing with applicants coming to the offices and solving their problems is the main responsibility of every officer and that violations will not be tolerated, a government official said. On the other hand, the suspended officials denied the incident and called the action by conspiracy elements. “There are many people who have been pressurising us to do their illegal and unauthorised work,” they said. “They have leaked this tampered video to pressurise us. We want to show the general public that we haven’t been doing our work but this is not true, they added.