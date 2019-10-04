Share:

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed on Friday believed that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif will not become part of ‘Azadi March’ of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman.

In a statement, the minister said that all the movements can be ended if Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan gives NRO to five people.

He further warned JUI-F to cancel its march as big dengue mosquitoes have attacked Islamabad and Rawalpindi. The day of Azadi March (October 27) will pass happily, Sheikh Rasheed hoped.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman had announced to start “Azadi March” on October 27 after staging protest to express solidarity with the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir.

The JUI-F chief told that he had positive discussion with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and soon the government will be sent packing. He said that there will be no compromise on any issue.

"The government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is the result of fake election and forged results," he added.