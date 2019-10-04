Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto on Friday has said opposition only wants to topple the government that was formed as a result of rigged elections.
READ MORE: Dengue kills over 1200 in Phillipines
Talking to media, the PPP chairman said that a party session has been summoned to discuss strategy for Azadi March of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman.
Business community had meet Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa for help to revive country’s economy, he added.