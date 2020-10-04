Share:

Haripur - Six policemen have been suspended and an inquiry ordered in the murder case of an under-trial woman prisoner who was killed in the premises of the Haripur district courts, police on Saturday.

District Police Officer Syed Ashfaq Anwar suspended the six policemen, including a sub-inspector, a head constable and four constables. An inquiry of the case was assigned to Additional Superintendent of Police Zulfiqar Khan Jadoon.

Sadaf Bashir, a resident of Dartiyan Khanpur village, was shot dead by her husband Sajid Mehmood when she was being taken to a van by the cops after she appeared before judge.

The accused was annoyed with his wife, who was mother of two minor children, for her alleged elopement with a man from the same village. However, the woman was later arrested on the charges of abduction of her niece and was languishing in Haripur Central Jail for the last three months.

Sajid Mehmood was also produced before the court of judicial magistrate, who granted his two-day physical remand to the investigation branch of the police.

Meanwhile, the KP Police chief Sanaullah Abbasi said on Saturday that 400 ex-Khassadars and Levies men were being imparted training on physical fitness, human rights, police laws and other relevant areas at Parachinar Training Centre, Kurram district.

The IG visited the training centre and witnessed demos by the trainees including use of modern weapons, protection of people’s lives and property, liberation of captives from kidnappers and other operations.

Speaking on the occasion, the IGP said that after merger of tribal cops into regular police force, they were entitled to equal salaries and other incentives such as Shuhada Package.