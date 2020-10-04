Share:

Peshawar - Four students residing in Khyber Medical College (KMC) girls’ hostel tested positive on Saturday for COVID-19.

According to the sources, two days back couple of students, residing in the hostel, complained about symptoms relating to COVID-19 and on PCR testing were declared COVID-19 positive. Their families were informed and it was decided that they would remain isolated in MTI KTH Private rooms.

An emergency meeting was called after the incident which was chaired by Dean KMC and Chief Executive Prof Dr Aurangzeb and attended by Hospital Director Dr Tahir Nadeem Khan, Medical Director Prof Dr Amir Azhar, Associate Prof Pathology Idress Marwat, Assistant Prof Pathology Dr Asghar, In-charge MICU and Assistant Prof Medicine Dr Haroon, In-charge Triage Dr Nadia Iqbal and Provost Dr Saud to analyze the situation. It was decided to screen all students residing in the hostel.

Meanwhile, a team of 4 members including a senior doctor on Saturday went to KMC girls’ hostel for COVID-19 sample collection of all students and the staff. 198 students and staff were screened for Corona and tests were under process. The KMC girls’ hostel closed for two weeks. People are requested to strictly follow the precautionary measures by staying at home and following SOPs regarding corona virus.

On August 17 last the Khyber Medical College and hostels were reopened on the directives of Higher Education Department and Khyber Medical University. Students were allowed to reside in the hostel as their clinical programmes needed to be accomplished.

As per standing protocols, all students were screened for COVID-19, two of the male students were tested positive and were isolated. They both tested negative later on.

Moreover, an expert team will visit all three boys’ hostels on Sunday (today), for screening around 400 to 500 students and staff.

