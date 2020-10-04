Share:

Rawalpindi-Federal Minister for Aviation and PTI MNA Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Saturday said that former premier Nawaz Sharif wanted political instability in the country by making statements against the national institutions.

He said PTI government would not give any relief to the convicted persons in corruption cases and it was taking all steps to bring back Nawaz Sharif to make him accountable.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan stated this while addressing a press conference here on Saturday.

He said that PML-N leaders and workers would ask about the dishonesty with the country and part their ways from Nawaz Sharif.

The minister lashed out at three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family and said that he (Nawaz Sharif) was playing dirty politics while maligning the institutions just to hide his sins.

“The security forces arrested Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav and despite having all evidences, Nawaz Sharif did not utter a word to condemn subversive activities of India in Pakistan,” he said adding that Nawaz Sharif’s medical board should be challenged and the report should be investigated.

The minister also condemned JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and said that he (Maulana) was doing politics with children of Madarassahs (seminaries). “Our challenge is the country’s economy, inflation and unemployment, but it is certain that the problems are difficult without political stability,” he maintained.

He said that opposition’s so called alliance would not stop the government to serve the people as it was working on development projects. He said that people were fed up of the corrupt elements and wanted to get rid of them now.

“No one is paying attention to the voice of the opposition because now everyone knows about them,” he said.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan inaugurated development works at Union Council Kotha Kalan Rawalpindi. New block is being constructed in the local school. He also inaugurated the construction work of Chaudhry Mohabbat Khan Road and Gulraiz Road.