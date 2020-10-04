Share:

ABBOTTABAD - Noor-ul-Huda of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline (SNGPL)and third seeded handed over upsetting defeat in the quarter-finals of the ongoing All Pakistan Women Squash Championship being played at Jansher Khan Squash Complex on Saturday. Noor-ul-Huda upset second seeded Komal Khan of Pakistan Wapda in a marathon five sets encounter witnessed by the capacity crowd present on this occasion. Noor-ul-Huda lost the first set by 6-11 but won the second set by 11-5. When both were tied 1-1, it was the third set in which Komal staged a comeback by marching into victory in the set at 6-11. Sensing the importance, Noor could not look behind and raced up to victory after winning the fourth set 12-10 and 13-11 after a tough battle. Both Noor-ul-Huda and Komal of Wapda played well and some fine shorts were also witnessed. In the second upsetting quarter-final Saima Shoukat of Wapda, a veteran player, upset top seed Roshna Mehboob of ZTBL in a five sets battle that lasted for 49 minutes. The score was 9-11, 11-7, 11-6, 9-11 and 11-3. Saima played extremely well against her young rival Roshna Mahboob and did not give much room to strike back. In the other two quarter-finals match top seed Madina Zafar of Pakistan Army defeated Zainab of Sindh by 3-0, the score was 11-3, 11-4 and 11-6 and second seed, elder sister of Madina Zafar, Faiza Zafar of Pakistan Army defeated Nimra Aqeel of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in straight sets, the score was 11-2, 11-4 and 11-4. Earlier in the second round matches Madina Zafar (Army) beat Amina Fayyaz of Pakistan Army by 3-2, the score was 6-11, 9-11, 11-9, 11-4, 11-5. Zainab Khan (Sindh) beat Noor-ul-Ain Ejaz (SNGPL) 3-1, the score was 11-5, 11-6, 9-11, 11-3. Komal Khan (Wapda) beat Hira Aqeel (KP) 3-0, the score was 11-8, 11-3, 11-6. Noor-ul-Huda (SNGPL) beat Aiman Shahbaz (SNGPL) by 3-1, the score was 11-5, 9-11, 11-9, 11-7.