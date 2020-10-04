Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - A police party, led by SDPO Kot Addu Amjad Javed and SHO City Police Station Abdul Kareem Khosa on Saturday, busted a gang of mobile phone thieves and recovered 36 mobile phones from their possession, amounting to Rs900,000. Talking to the media here, SHO Abdul Kareem Khosa said that a gang broke into a mobile shop 10 days earlier.

“However, the police chased the gang members and managed to catch one of them,” he said, and added, “When his body was frisked, a mobile phone was recovered from him.” Later, when the arrested man was grilled, the SHO added, other members of the gang namely Mohammad Irfan alias Shaka and Nadeem were also arrested and police recovered more mobile phones from them. At the end of presser, SDPO Amjad Javed returned these phones to the shopkeeper. The traders thanked the police team. Speaking on the occasion, DPO Hassan Iqbal appreciated police’s teamwork, which resulted in the arrest of a gang, and said that such police officers were an asset for the department.