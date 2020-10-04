Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former Interior Minister and Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator Rehman Malik yesterday decided not to pursue criminal and civil cases against US national Cynthia Dawn Ritchie.

The decision has been taken after vindication of Senator Malik from the competent court from the alleged charges of rape, said Riaz Ali Turi, a spokesperson for Senator Rehman Malik, in a statement.

“The Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior made this decision after his complete exoneration from the fake, fabricated and malicious charges of rape by Cynthia D. Ritchie,” the spokesperson added.

The PPP senior leader in a series of tweets publicly announced that he would not pursue the pending criminal and civil cases against her in good faith. Cynthia Ritchie had levelled “false and fabricated” allegations against Senator Malik soon after he as Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior took notice on her defamatory remarks against former prime minister Benazir Bhutto on Twitter, the spokesperson said. All of her allegations were dismissed twice by Justice of Peace, District and Sessions Court Islamabad and also by the police, he further said.

In June this year, Cynthia had accused Senator Rehman Malik of raping her at his residence in 2011 when he was interior minister of the country.

"I with humble nature do not claim victory as it is evident that the lady in question being under pressure from inimical elements was forced into levelling these insinuations against me,” Senator Malik said in a statement.

“I, therefore, in good faith and moreover, because I honour women and their dignity, regardless of this matter, would not like to pursue this matter further as I have every reason/ proofs to believe that Cynthia Ritchie must have levelled these bogus allegations at the behest of influential elements having nefarious designs to malign me and the top political leadership of our country including first elected lady PM Shaheed Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto.”

Senator Malik said that he had decided not to consider for revenge in good faith. “I leave this issue to my Allah, to Whom I’m grateful for vindicating my position before my family, friends and PPP leadership.”