Sehwan is a historical town of Sindh. It is worldwide famous for mystic saint Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s shrine. Thousands of devotees visit every day but unfortunately, no proper arrangements for those pilgrims, are made. It has currently been facing huge load-shedding of gas and light, a crisis of potable water, poor infrastructure, rude behaviour of politically appointed doctors and paramedical staff in hospital and cleanliness.

As a result, Sehwan looks like a poorly managed city of Sindh. Current CM Sindh also belongs to Sehwan but yet, it lacks all basic amenities. Whenever it rains in the town, every drainage and road is full of gutter and rainwater. Additionally, after the rain, stagnant water was on roads for more than seven days. The town is given a huge budget every year but the budget is utilized poorly and minimally. Residents of the town face huge problems but no one is willing to listen and to solve the problems.

The government of Sindhm especially CM Sindh, should give his attention to the town from where he is elected. CM needs to take the proper steps to make it a modern town with all basic amenities and bring all problems to their knees.

IMTIAZ ESSA HALEPOTO,

Jamshoro.