Share:

Ameer Jamat-e-Islami (JI) Siraj Ul Haq has declared the opposition parties PPP and PML-N as a gang of the ruling PTI.

Addressing a ceremony in Lahore, the JI ameer said that a system of elite has been imposed on the country adding that the whole of the nation is disappointed while the youth are tearing up their degrees.

He said that a conman Pakistani citizen didn’t have money to pay his utility bills and school fees of children.

The JI Chief said that hands of Pakistanis are handcuff by IMF and World Bank. Pakistanis have so much fear of doctors and policemen even that they don’t have such fear for snakes and scorpions, Siraj said.

He said that every time PPP, PTI and PML-N held alliance adding that PPP supported the PTI in the elections of Chairman Senate while all the three parties joined together in giving extension to the Army Chief.

Siraj said that those who were responsible for rigging the oppostion supported them while he has held responsible for destruction of Pakistan to the corrupt investors and rulers.

He said that no one will be spared if indiscriminate accountability conducted.