Attock -Election Officer Attock Syed Zaigham Altaf has said that voter lists will be displayed in his office and at display centres on 4th Oct 2020 (today) which were earlier scheduled for display on 18th of September. He said this while talking to this journalist. He said that election commission has updated the facility for voters regarding checking their credentials by sending their CNIC number through an SMS on 8300 also.

He said that voters can transfer, register their votes and also file applications for correction of their credentials and deletion of votes on Form 21, 22 and 23 respectively which can be downloaded from the website of Pakistan Election Commission and are also available in election office and in the offices of registration officers.

He said that objections regarding voter lists will be received as per the given schedule.