ISLAMABAD - Bahawalpur Region beat Islamabad Region by 87 runs in the Inter Region U-19 Three-Day Tournament 2018-19 round one match played here at National Ground on Monday.

Islamabad required 253 runs for victory but they were bowled out for 165. Hammad Siddique scored 35 runs. M Junaid bowled brilliantly and clinched 5-83 and Ali Imran 3-28.

At Marghazar Ground, Rawalpindi Region and Karachi played out a draw. Karachi got three points on the basis of first innings’ lead. Rawalpindi finished second innings at 50-1. Earlier, Karachi resumed their first innings at 266-9 and finished the innings at 278-9, thus took 4-run first innings lead.

At Mirpur Stadium, AJK beat Larkana by 4 wickets. Needing 106 runs for victory, AJK achieved the target in 59.2 overs losing six wickets. Moin Pervaiz made match-winning unbeaten 38. Amir Ali took 3-36.