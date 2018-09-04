Share:

LAHORE - A 22-year-old woman was killed during aerial firing at a wedding party in Badami Bagh late Sunday. The body was moved to the morgue fro autopsy. The deadly shooting took place in Siddiqia Colony on Khokhar Road.

The victim identified as Maria Bibi was standing on the rooftop of her house to witness a wedding party when some of the participants resorted to aerial firing. All of a sudden, she sustained a bullet in the dead and died on the spot. The gunmen managed to escape from the scene. The police were investigating the incident. Many people routinely defy the ban on aerial firing to celebrate wedding parties and other events.

Though the provincial government has completely banned aerial firing and display of weapons, the police in Lahore have failed to stop aerial firing on wedding parties.