Share:

ISLAMABAD - Renowned lawyer Ali Ahmed Kurd Monday met with former premier Nawaz Sharif inside the accountability court and both of them recalled the memories of lawyers’ movement for restoration of judges.

While talking to media persons outside the accountability court, Sharif said he was reading a book on the history of Ghilaf-e-Kaa’ba in the jail nowadays. The disqualified premier also brought the book with him in the court. Talking to the media, Kurd said Nawaz Sharif was looking well and in good health. He also predicted Maryam Nawaz would prove to be a great leader in the future. While criticising Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, Kurd said he visiting hospitals was not his job.

Earlier, the former premier was produced before the accountability court in a tight security. The senior leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Senator Pervez Rashid, Barrister Zafar Ullah Khan and former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi were present on the occasion.

In yesterday’s hearing, assistant of Nawaz Sharif’s counsel Khawaja Haris appeared and informed the court that the defence counsel was busy at Islamabad High Court as hearing of the petition of joint investigation team head on Panamagate Wajid Zia’s changed stance is fixed to be heard by a division bench.

Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik asked him at which time hearing before the division bench would start. The assistant lawyer told the court that the division bench of Islamabad High court would begin hearing at 11:30am, on which the accountability court judge remarked if the defence counsel was not available due to hearing at the IHC division bench, he would defer proceedings by 12:30pm. He also directed the junior lawyer to ask Khawaja Haris if he could reach the accountability court till then.

After the break, the defence counsel for Nawaz Sharif appeared in the court and stated that hearing of August 30 had been challenged in the high court, on which the accountability court adjourned hearing in Al-Aziziya Reference till Tuesday at 12:30pm.