LAHORE : Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) has appreciated the services of Department of Plant Protection (DPP) for the promotion of rice exports across the world.

In a statement issued here on Monday, REAP chairman Ch Samee Ullah Naeem appreciated the remarkable work of Department of Plant Protection (DPP) DG Dr Waseem Ul Hassan to control all issues on sanitary & phytosanitary. He stated that DPP took several bold steps for the detection of GMO, working for strictly compliance for export of rice consignments as well as import of rice seed consignments.

The REAP chairman showed his serious concerns on negative propaganda against Director General of Department of Plant Protection (DPP).

He said that a few months ago some rice containers were rejected by the USA because of presence of Khapra Beetle. In this regard, Department of Plant Protection worked together with REAP to uproot the Khapra Beetle problem in rice consignment.

Department of Plant Protection (DPP) also visited a lot of rice mills in Pakistan and provided the expert opinion to eradicate this problem. A Guideline Brochure for safe export of rice consignments from Pakistan to USA was also printed for exporters with the help of DPP for smooth export of rice to USA.

He further said that a few months ago Zimbabwe Plant Protection Department also stopped Pakistani rice consignments due to phytosanitary certificate.