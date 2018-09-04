Share:

Downcast Vettel retains belief in title bid

MONZA - A downcast Sebastian Vettel believes he can bounce back to overhaul Lewis Hamilton in this year's Formula One world championship despite trailing by 30 points after Sunday's tumultuous Italian Grand Prix. The four-time champion German admitted that he felt he and his team had let down Ferrari's passionate tifosi by failing to win after locking out the front row of the grid. But, he said, he was assured by the way in which he recovered from his first lap spin to finish fourth in a car damaged when he made contact with the triumphant Hamilton's Mercedes as the championship leader went past him at the second chicane. "It was unfortunate for us to get spun around and have a lot of damage, but it could have been also him that spins around and us carrying on," he said.–AFP

Two matches held in U-15 Football Cup

LAHORE - Faisalabad and Multan played 1-1 draw in a match of Punjab Under-15 Boys Football Cup played here at Punjab Football Stadium on Sunday evening under lights. Wasif and Noman Javed scored one goal each for Faisalabad and Multan respectively. Defenders of both the teams exhibited brilliant piece of game and thwarted some certain goal scoring opportunities. Faisalabad strikers were in aggressive mood but they failed to score much-needed goal despite several exciting moves and the match ended at 1-1 draw. Another match of the championship remained result-less, when any of the two teams - Rawalpindi and DG Khan - failed to emerge as an outright winner despite several attacks on goal post. After two drawn matches, all the four teams were awarded one point each.–Staff Reporter

SSGCL in command againstPindi in QAT

ISLAMABAD – SSGCL were in commanding position against Rawalpindi at the close of the day three in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Four-Day 2018-19 round one Pool B match here at Pindi Stadium on Monday. Rawalpindi need further 388 runs for victory with 7 wickets in hand. Rawalpindi resumed their first innings at overnight score of 112-6 and were all out for 153 with Naved Malik scoring 58. Kashif Bhatti grabbed 4-17, Aamir Yamin 3-35 and Ahmed Jamal 3-40. In pool A match at KRL Stadium, Peshawar finished day three at 47-2 in their second innings against KRL. Peshawar had 54 runs first innings’ lead. Earlier, KRL resumed their first innings at overnight score of 132-2 and were bundled out for 224. Jahid Ali scored 52. Taj Wali captured 5-24 and Sajid Khan 2-61. At Abbottabad Stadium, Fata scored 43-2 in their second innings against NBP. Earlier, NBP resumed their first innings at 434-7 in 115.4 overs, thus took 187-run first innings’ lead. Kamran Ghulam slammed unbeaten 101, Danish Aziz 84 and Rameez Raja 57. Adnan Ghaus took 3-123.–Staff Reporter

Islamabad scored 65-3 in their second outing against HBL. Earlier, HBL resumed their first innings at overnight score of 243-5 and were all out for 355, thus took 7-run first innings lead. Ramiz Aziz made 87. M Arham took 2-57 and M Nadeem 2-69.

Musa stuns Huzaifa in NBP Tennis semis

ISLAMABAD – Musa Chaudhry stunned Huzaifa Khan in the NBP twin cities Tennis Championship 2018 boy’s U-18 semifinals here at Islamabad Tennis Complex on Monday. It was expected that Huzaifa will easily win the encounter, but Musa had other plans, who entered the match brimming with confidence and never allowed Huzaifa to settle down. He took the first set 6-2 and went onto take the second 6-1 to book a place in the final. In another match of same category, Zalan Khan beat Subhan Bin Salik 7-6(6), 7-6 (5). In boys’ U-14 semifinals, Huzaifa Khan beat Ahmed Nael 4-2, 4-2 while Talha Khan beat Hamid Ullah Yaqoob 4-1, 4-1. In boys’ U-10 semifinals, Haziq Asim beat Talha Rizwan 4-1, 4-0 while Ammar Masood beat Mustafa Usman 4-0, 4-0. In U-10 boys’ final, Haziq Asim beat Ammar Masood 4-0, 4-1 while in U-10 girls’ semifinals, Fatima Zara Gul beat Esha Zia 4-1, 4-2. In ladies singles semifinals, Mavish Chisti beat Saadia Qazi 6-0, 6-0 and Mahnoor Sohail beat Shireen Waraich 6-2, 6-2. In men’s doubles quarterfinals, Usman Ejaz/Col Shahid beat Osama/Muneeb 6-1, 6-3, Moin Uddin Shah/Bulond Sohail beat Zulqarnain/Khawaja Saud 6-0, 6-1, Zalan Khan/Musa Ch beat Col Abjad/Saad Abjad 6-3, 7-6(3) and Jibran Ul Haq/Yaseen Abbassi beat Waqas Baig/Shebaz 6-2, 6-1. In men’s singles quarterfinals, Musa Ch beat Danish Ahmed 6-4, 3-6, 10-5, Khursheed beat Zalan Khan 6-2, 6-4 and Jibranul Haq beat Waqas Khan 6-2, 6-2.–Staff Reporter

Zalmi Champions Trophy starts in Bajaur

BAJAUR - Zalmi Champions Trophy Cricket Tournament commenced in remote Utmankhel area of the tribal district on Monday. The opening ceremony of the mega cricket event was attended by political activists, youth, cricket fans and players in large numbers. Addressing the ceremony, Shah highlighted significance of the event, saying the main aim of the tournament was to promote cricket in the backward area and provide an opportunity of entertainment to the people, who had been deprived of such activities since along. The tournament organiser said that Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi is taking keen interest in promoting cricket in tribal districts. Shah said such mega cricket events would be arranged in other backward and remote areas of the tribal districts as well.–Anwarullah Khan