Share:

GUJRANWALA-A worker along with his wife was tortured by influential persons for demanding wages at Garjakh Gujranwala.

Imran and his wife Najma while talking to the media at DHQ Hospital alleged that their dues were pending against some influential persons. When they knocked their door and demanded the pending wages, the accused tortured them with sticks. Meanwhile, FIA in a crackdown held six human traffickers from different cities. Deputy Director Mufakhir Adeel told that accused Qammar Abbas, Amjad Farooq, Tahir Khan, Muhammad Asif, Adil and Rashid Khan were involved in sending people abroad illegally and FIA teams arrested them by conducting raids at Sargodha, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Wazirabd and Sialkot.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment arrested the proclaimed offender sub inspector involved in fraud and corruption case. Accused sub Irfan Saleem during his posting at Ferozwala police station has deliberately missed the record of various cases and RPO Gujranwala has referred his case to ACE. During investigation the SI went underground and was declared proclaimed offender. On Monday, the anti corruption team raided his house and arrested him.

A minor girl died in DHQ Hospital due to allegedly negligence of doctors. Father of the deceased girl Rizwan alleged that his daughter was under treatment in the hospital but doctors discharged her while she was still in critical condition. Both father and mother of the deceased girl protested against the hospital administration by putting the dead body in the children ward. Three children got unconscious due to food poisoning here at Sialkot Road Gujranwala. All the three children including Ghulam Fatima, 4, Sumair, 3, and 11 months old Shakil drank the milk at night and later they got unconscious and were rushed to DHQ Hospital where their condition was told stable.

PLANTATION: The Forest Department has started plantation campaign in the district, said Divisional Forest Officer Niaz Muhammad.

During a media talk, he said that camps in tehsils for delivering free saplings had been established. "The administration has fixed a target of planting 500,000 saplings in Depalpur tehsil." he said, and adding that all the state departments would take part in the campaign. He said that the first plan distribution camp was established at District Kutchery Chowk where the citizens, students, and lawyers were provided free of cost plants. He added that Pakistan Army was also playing its due role in plantation campaign.