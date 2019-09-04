Share:

The Centre for Aerospace & Security Studies (CASS) organized a one day conference on Kashmir’s Future today. President Azad Jammu & Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan was the Chief Guest at the occasion. Representatives of various national think tanks attended the conference.

The Chief Guest in his remarks emphasized that Pakistan must craft new strategies and rethink the existing ones to deal with the current situation. He also stated that instead of managing public opinion, Pakistan should create a ‘tool box’ of policies that must include all elements such as national security, national unity, defence, economic stability and Kashmir. He appreciated Pakistan’s overall approach in dealing with the situation and acknowledged its support. He also reminded the audience that Pakistan is already in a ‘state of war’.

Earlier, President CASS, Air Chief Marshal (Retd) Kaleem Saadat (former Air Chief), provided an overview of the evolving Kashmir issue in the aftermath of revocation of Article 370. Other panelists, including Mr Oves Anwar from the Research Society of International Law (RSIL), Former Ambassador Ashraf Jehangir Qazi, and Air Marshal (Retd) Javaid Ahmed, evaluated the recent developments from legal, diplomatic, political and military perspectives. The discussion was followed by an interactive session where participants raised questions and offered suggestions for the future. In the end, President CASS thanked the presenters and informed the audience that CASS has taken this initiative of bringing the think tanks together, to help bring out more informed input for the decision makers.