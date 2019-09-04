Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has on Wednesday expressed concerns over increase in dengue patients in Rawalpindi, and directed all concerned departments to take effective measures to check the spread of dengue virus in the province.

In a statement, he said that Dengue Control Plan should be implemented effectively and an awareness campaign should be launched for the prevention of the disease.

Sardar Usman Buzdar also directed to take immediate measures for an early drainage of stagnant rain water. He also directed the hospitals’ administration to provide best medical care to the dengue patients.