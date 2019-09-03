Share:

WAH CANTT - Various flour mills associations and their officer bearers called upon Punjab food minister, secretary food and other authorities to change wheat quota policy for Rawalpindi and Islamabad and allocate separate quota for Rawalpindi to avoid flour supply paucity and artificial price hike in future.

The office bearers and representatives of different flour mills association while addressing a presser on Tuesday demanded separate quota for flour mills operating in Rawalpindi. “When food controllers of the two cities are different, then why the quota is same, questioned the office bearers of different flour mills avocations and representative bodies while talking to media persons. “This policy is the main cause of wheat crisis and widespread disparity of flour rates”, they said.

They were of the view that there was comparatively high population in Rawalpindi than the capital city as there are 84 flour mills and 938 roller bodies while in Islamabad there are only 43 flour mills and 545 roller bodies.

The association office bearers said that if quota for Islamabad was not separated, there would be flour paucity in the future as there is much population and consumption of flour in Rawalpindi compared to population in Islamabad capital Territory (ICT).