KARACHI-Actor, singer and one of the highest rated television actors in Pakistan, Junaid Khan is now ready to debut on the big screen, signing his first feature film titled ‘Kahay Dil Jidhar’ as the leading man opposite Laal Kabootar star Mansha Pasha.

The film has been directed by Jalal Rumi, an established TVC director and being produced by Kamran Bari, who is also playing a character in film. Besides him veteran actor Sajid Hasan will also be seen in the film.

“Am playing the character of a policeman, and the film holds a strong message about the issues that plague our society,” commented Junaid Khan about his character in the film.

“I have been offered a lot of films since my cameo appearance in Bin Roye in 2014, but to be honest I was waiting for the right team and a good script, to work with. So finally took the leap of faith and decided to cross over to the big screen.” Khan further added.

The film is being shot currently and expected to complete shoot by October.

Lead singer of popular band Call, Junaid Khan can currently be seen in the blockbuster drama serial “Yaariyan” on Geo TV.