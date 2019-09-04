Share:

BAJAUR - A man was killed in a bomb explosion occurred in hilly area of Mamaond tehsil of Bajaur district Tuesday morning.

Officials of the district administration and local residents said that Fazal Aleem Jan, the son of a notable religious leader Maulana Shamsul-Haq, was walking near his house situated in Dabar area when he was targeted with a remote-controlled bomb.

The residents said that the incident occurred at about 9 am, adding that Dabar was located along the border of Salarzai tehsil, some 20 kilometres of Khar, the headquarters of the district. The witnesses said that 34-year-old Fazal Aleem Jan was critically injured in the blast and was immediately rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital in Khar by the local residents.

Doctors, however, told that the victim had died when he was being shifted to a hospital in Peshawar owing to his precious condition.