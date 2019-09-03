Share:

Lahore-Actor Mohsin Abbas Haider’s wife Fatima Sohail has filed for Khula at Lahore’s family court on Tuesday. Fatima accused Mohsin of torturing her, according to information. She also told the court that her husband has extra marital affair.

Fatima further requested the court to approve her khula plea. In July, Fatima Sohail stunned everyone with a Facebook post accusing her husband of abuse.

According to details provided by her, after suspecting that Mohsin is cheating on her she finally caught him on 26 November 2018 and confronted him in a calm manner about this affair. On being caught red-handed, Mohsin got enraged and started torturing her while she was pregnant at that time.

“He pulled me [by the] hair, dragged me on [the] floor, kicked me several times, punched me [in the] face and threw me on the wall,” she wrote.

She went on to say that she contacted a friend and was rushed to a hospital where the doctor initially refused to give her a checkup because it was a police case. “I needed some time to digest the shock and not file a complaint. I was able to get my ultrasound where the sight of relief was that my baby was not harmed!” said Sohail.

However, the inquiry officer discovered Haider guilty of hurling threats against his wife Fatema Sohail in a police report submitted to Additional Sessions Judge Azeem Shaikh in connection with the domestic violence case against actor Mohsin Abbas Haider.