Share:

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has adjourned till September 11 the hearing of petition seeking removal of Maryam Nawaz from party slot owing to absence of defence counsel.

A 3-member commission headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Raza Hayat took up the petition for hearing Wednesday.

Barrister Zafar Ullah counsel for Maryam Nawaz could not appear before the commission being pre-occupied.

CEC Sardar Raza Hayat said it was our intention that the case is disposed off today.

ECP directed that detailed arguments be given about disqualification from party slot on next hearing.

The ECP adjourned the hearing of the case till September 11 due to non appearance of counsel for Maryam Nawaz .