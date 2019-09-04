Share:

Two suicide bombers and a woman among six alleged terrorists were shot dead during a joint operation conducted by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and intelligence agencies on Wednesday morning in Quetta’s Eastern bypass region.

Four security personnel sustained bullet injuries during an exchange of fire with the terrorists.

According to the CTD’s spokesperson, the intelligence-based operation was carried out on a tip-off that terrorists were hiding in a warehouse.

Meanwhile, one of the suicide bombers exploded himself when officers cordoned off the site and tried to break into the warehouse.

Immediately, his accomplices opened fire at the CTD officers during which four officers suffered bullet wounds and were rushed to the Civil Hospital for medical attention.

Subsequently, the second suicide bomber also exploded himself, while remaining terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire with CTD officers.

The operation was carried out for about five hours as a heavy contingent of police and Frontier Corps (FC) was sent to the area to prevent the situation from deteriorating further.

Later, weapons and ammunition were seized from the warehouse.