Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has stated that the situation in Indian occupied Kashmir is a developing one, with each day under curfew marking the deepening of a terrible humanitarian crisis.

In a tweet on Wednesday, he said Pakistan will continue to keep the world informed as we continue to strive to fight for the rights of the people of Kashmir through every possible diplomatic avenue.

The Foreign Minister said we have been reaching out to 2-4 Foreign Ministers everyday to keep the world updated about the daily atrocities and worsening conditions in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He said the humanitarian crisis unfolding has caught the world's attention.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the EU Parliament has called for an end to the curfew in Occupied Kashmir as has the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission of Organization of Islamic Cooperation, in no uncertain terms.

For over a month, Indian troops are keeping Kashmir besieged with the curfew and strict communication blockage.

The valley remains cut off from the rest of the world since August 05, when the Bhartia Janta Party (BJP) led Indian government scraped special status of the held valley.

The curfew and communication blackout continues in the Kashmir valley on the 31th consecutive day, today, where people are facing acute shortage of essential commodities including baby food and life-saving medicines.

Over 13,000 arrested have been booked under draconian law, Public Safety Act (PSA) since the repeal of the special status of territory by the Indian government on 5th August.

Those detained under PSA include Hurriyat leaders, political workers, traders, lawyers, social activists, and youth.

Meanwhile, after getting a number of Twitter accounts blocked, the Indian agencies are scanning over 3,500 Facebook and Whatsapp pages.

Indian troops in their unabated state terrorism subjected thousands of Kashmiris to custodial disappearance during the last twenty-nine years and the families of the victims have no information about their

whereabouts.