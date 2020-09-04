Share:

Swabi - Six people were killed and four injured when mud houses in two different regions of the district were collapsed due to heavy rainfall on Thursday, Rescue 1122 officials said.

In the first incident five members of a family, including a minor kid, were killed in Musa Banda area. Only two injured members of the bereaved family Ilyas Yar, 16, and Usman Ghani survived. The injured were shifted to the Bacha Khan Hospital Complex, Shahmansoor.

Those killed were identified as Asma Bibi, 26, Salman Khan, 15, Salma Bibi, 10, Tamana, 8, and Minsa, 2. In another incident, a mud house was collapsed in Spinkani village burying members of an ill-fated family under the debris. The owner of the house, Wali Zada, 65, was killed.