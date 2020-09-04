Share:

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday has talked about the situation of the province after the spell of recent torrential monsoon rains.

While addressing the news conference, the PPP chairman expressed the hope that Prime Minister Imran Khan will announce a comprehensive reconstruction and rehabilitation package for Karachi and Sindh.

He said that after the coronavirus and locust attacks, the recent spell of torrential rains had made life difficult for the poor. The PPP chairman appreciated CM Sindh and the provincial government for working hard and providing relief to the people in areas such as DHA where he did not have "a legal and administrative role".

"I know about the hopes and expectations of the people, we will try and work hard to match them," he said.

Bilawal said that if the Centre matched the Rs800bn package for Karachi then it would solve the problems of the metropolis "to a great extent". He appreciated the federal government for showing seriousness as regards to investing in Karachi for its infrastructure and development.

Bilawal said that funds from the federal government were the right of the people of Sindh. "Those who taunt us by saying that we will not give Sindh its due share of funds. They should understand that this is not their father's money," he said. "These are funds that belong to the people of Sindh. "They use money from the people of Sindh to run their government and their Centre," he added.

He urged the federal ministers to desist from such taunts, advising the Centre to help people from every province and city. "You have to support people from every province," he said.

Moreover, Bilawal expressed happiness at the Rahbar Committee's decision to allow the PPP to host the All Parties Conference (APC), adding that the platform will be a good one to discuss all issues of the country and to ensure all opposition parties are on the same page.

The PPP chairman also criticized PM Imran, accusing him of abolishing local bodies system in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that there was also no local government system in Balochistan.

"It is only the PPP that has [this level of] tolerance that it handed over its capital city to its political opponent by saying that it's your mandate [to run the city] as the people of this city elected you and we want to work with you," he said.

Answering a question about who will be the new Karachi administrator, Bilawal said that it was up to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to pick whomever he wished.

"I will be seeking results from Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah," he said. "It is CM Murad and his government's job to appoint a good individual from whom he can extract results," he added.

In response to a question about former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, the PPP chairman said that he expects him to return after his medical treatment is completed.